Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Monday for residents near Rainbow, as firefighters made progress battling the Aruba Fire.

Crews stopped the advancement of the fire in Rainbow, which had scorched 54 acres and was 30% contained, said Capt. Frank LoCoco of Cal Fire San Diego.

“We’ll be out there working today and possibly tomorrow, but (the situation is) looking good,” LoCoco said.

A previous account reported that the fire had burned an estimated 100 acres, with 15% containment. Those numbers were revised due to better mapping, CFSD reported.

A tanker drops retardant on the fire in Rainbow. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some residents southeast of Rainbow near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, located at 5211 Fifth St. in Fallbrook, CFSD said.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies helped residents with the evacuation.

The wildfire broke out around 4:15 p.m. Sunday with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

–City News Service

Updated at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 2021