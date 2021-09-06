A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Three armed suspects who allegedly robbed a Lakeside convenience store and shot a sheriff’s K-9 were apprehended in Riverside County, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said Monday.

At 11:52 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy saw a suspect running out of a 7-Eleven at 10205 Lake Jennings Park Road in Lakeside. A witness told the deputy that the suspect “just robbed the store,” said Lt. Mike Arens of the SDSD.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect drove away, Arens said. The deputy pursued the suspect onto westbound Interstate 8, and called the California Highway Patrol to assist.

Three suspects were in the BMW being pursued by the agencies, which transitioned onto northbound Interstate 15, 10News reported. According to the station, someone in the BMW “opened fire several times at officers during the chase.”

Neither the CHP nor the Murrieta Police Department immediately replied to a request for details about the pursuit.

The BMW eventually headed into Murrieta in Riverside County before stopping at a Shell gas station with possible engine problems, 10News reported.

The three suspects allegedly left the BMW and tried to carjack another vehicle.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and deployed a trained dog, but one of the suspects shot it, Arens said.

The robbery suspects attempted to flee, but were caught and taken into custody.

Arens said the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian and “is expected to make a full recovery.”

The attempted carjacking victim was unharmed, according to 10News, which also reported that “law enforcement officers did not return fire during the pursuit and in the confrontation at the Murrieta gas station.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the CHP were investigating the incident.

–City News Service