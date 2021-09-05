A view of the smoke generated by the Aruba Fire, which began Sunday. Screen shot, alertwildfire.org

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Sunday for some residents southeast of Rainbow because of an 100-acre vegetation fire.

The fire, near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane, broke out about 4:15 p.m. When it began, according to Cal Fire San Diego, the blaze had burned up to 15 acres.

Authorities set up a temporary evacuation center at Vallecitos Elementary School, 5211 Fifth Street, in Fallbrook, for the displaced.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies helped residents under order to depart the area.

The blaze, dubbed the Aruba fire, had a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

– City News Service