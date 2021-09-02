A pond at the Tijuana Valley Regional Park. Courtesy County of San Diego

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a water contact closure Thursday for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park.

The ocean water samples at those locations did not meet state health standards, according to a county spokeswoman.

The closure area includes all beaches from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive and will remain in effect until sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use, she said.

–City News Service