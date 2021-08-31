Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help identifying an arsonist who set a spate of malicious blazes that caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage in North Park early this month.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man believed to have set the four fires, which erupted over a roughly 20-minute period beginning around 1 a.m. on Aug. 2, according to San Diego police.

Among property damaged by the fires were two parked cars in the 3600 block of Villa Terrace, a trash can and fence in the 3800 block of Pershing Avenue, another vehicle in the 2800 block of Capps Street, and the exterior of a building in the 3700 block of 31st Street. The cumulative monetary losses totaled roughly $50,000, officials said.

The suspected firebug is described as a short-haired white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s. On the night of the blazes, he was wearing a backpack and Adidas-brand sneakers, and riding a dark-colored beach cruiser-style bicycle with a light-colored seat, a front basket and a cup or cellphone holder near the right-side handlebar.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.