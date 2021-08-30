Del Mar Racetrack Grandstand. Photo courtesy of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

A 3-year-old filly was euthanized at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club over the weekend due to a hind quarter training injury, it was confirmed Monday.

“Moonlite Promise was injured while training Sunday morning at Del Mar, requiring euthanasia,” Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service.

Moonlite Promise was the fourth horse to die this season at the track. Needless to Say, a 3-year-old filly, and Arson, a 2-year-old colt, both died while training on July 18, and Shesgotattitude, a 2-year-old filly, died after flipping over on the way to the Sorrento Stakes on Aug. 6.

Moonlight Promise was unraced, and trained by Luis Mendez. She was bred in California and sold in the 2019 Fasig-Tipton Santa Anita Fall Yearling Sale for $19,000.

She is the 47th horse to be reported dead at racetracks regulated by the Horse Racing Board during the 2021 racing season.

The Del Mar summer race meet ends on Labor Day after five final days of racing, having started on July 16.

–City News Service