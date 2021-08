Craig Gourd. Photo Courtesy San Diego Sheriff

Craig Gourd, who walked away from his home Thursday afternoon and remained at large overnight, was found unharmed Friday morning near a creek bed in the 1300 block of Tavern Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Gourd, who has cognitive disabilities and limited speaking ability, was taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation, the agency reported.

–City News Service