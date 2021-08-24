An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening brain bleed after rolling his newly purchased quad bike as he exited the parking lot of the Kearny Mesa store from which he bought it, police said.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Fun Bike Center at 5755 Kearny Villa Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officer John Buttle said the man had just purchased the motorized, all-terrain vehicle and lost control as he approached a curve in the parking lot.

The man “rotated counterclockwise and overturned,” then struck a concrete curb near Kearny Villa Road after being thrown from the bike, Buttle said.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to a hospital with a brain bleed and was in critical condition, according to Buttle.