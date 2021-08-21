The wreckage of the Honda Civic after the crash. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A driver was killed and his three passengers suffered serious injuries when a speeding Honda Civic crashed into a traffic light pole early Saturday morning in El Cajon.

The black 2018 Honda Civic was going eastbound on Navajo Road at Fletcher Parkway, where the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and it struck the light pole, said El Cajon Police Lt. Darrin Forster.

Officers and paramedics dispatched to the crash location about 2:10 a.m. reported the motorist in the Honda dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed his three passengers, with serious injuries, to area hospitals, Forster said.

“It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision and no other vehicles were involved,” he said.

El Cajon police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 619-579-3311.