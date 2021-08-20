The scene in San Marcos on June 8, 2021, when Denise McCarthy’s body was found. Screen shot, Fox5SanDiego.com

The son of a San Marcos woman found slain in June, accused in her murder, has been taken into custody, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Authorities arrested Sean Devin McCarthy, 29, Thursday. He is being held in an area hospital with deputies posted to watch over him.

Investigators discovered the body of Denise McCarthy, 68, at her home in the 800 block of El Toro Lane on June 8, according to sheriff’s officials. Medical examiners determined that she died of blunt-force trauma, calling her death a homicide.

Deputies had gone to the victim’s residence after finding McCarthy’s son, Sean, 29, badly injured in a burning vehicle a few blocks away, on Foothill View Place in Escondido.

After emergency crews pulled him from the car, they took him to a trauma center, where he was initially listed in grave condition.

Sheriffs officials said early in the investigation that detectives were not attempting to identify or track down perpetrators.

“There are no suspects believed to be outstanding,” a lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the case may call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330, or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.