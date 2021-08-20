A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two young men were killed early Friday morning when a speeding sedan crashed into a tree in Rancho Bernardo.

The collision happened at 12:46 a.m. on Bernardo Heights Parkway, according to San Diego Police Department watch commander Tony Martinez.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and his 21-year-old man passenger were rushed to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead, Martinez said.

According to the watch commander’s log, a 2001 Mercedes E320 was traveling eastbound on the 15800 block of Bernardo Heights Parkway at a high rate of speed when it veered onto a raised center median and crashed into a tree.

It was not known whether alcohol or other substances were involved. SDPD Traffic Division officers were investigating.

City News Service contributed to this article.