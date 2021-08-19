Scene of first shooting, at Main Street office building, according to NBC San Diego. Photo credit: @DanaGriffinNBC, aia Twitter

Separate shootings in El Cajon Thursday left two people wounded, one by police gunfire, authorities reported.

The first shooting took place about 2:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Main Street, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

A short time later, an officer investigating the firearm assault, in which one person was wounded, spotted someone matching the description of the shooter while driving through a neighborhood just south of Interstate 8.

He saw the suspect near Ballard and Decker streets, Capt. Rob Ransweiler said.

“As the officer drove closer, the suspect immediately opened fire on the officer while he was still in his car,” Ransweiler said. “The officer was able to return fire, striking the suspect at least once.”

The lawman was uninjured.

Paramedics took the suspect and the victim of the first shooting to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity or details on the circumstances of the initial shooting.