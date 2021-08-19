Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Detectives sought Thursday to determine who is responsible for the death of a 60-year-old man found slain in Mission Valley.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an injured person near Rio Vista Trolley Station in the 2000 block of Qualcomm Way shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday found the body of the victim, according to San Diego police.

The man, who is believed to have been homeless, had suffered suspicious injuries to his upper body, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

“Very little is known about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death,” the lieutenant said in the late morning. “Investigators are in the process of collecting evidence and trying to locate potential witnesses. There is no suspect information at this time.”

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

–City News Service