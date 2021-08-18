Photo via Pixabay

A man who allegedly shot and killed a Vista man at the victim’s home during a robbery pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Jheran Daniel Beverson, 22, is accused in the Aug. 7 slaying of 52-year-old Shannon Betz, who was found dead one day after the killing.

Betz’s roommate discovered his body at their residence in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver, who said the victim was shot in the head.

Beverson was taken into custody on Aug. 14.

In addition to murder, Beverson faces a personal use of a firearm allegation and three special circumstance allegations of committing the murder while lying in wait and in the commission of a robbery and a burglary, meaning he could face the death penalty should prosecutors opt to pursue it.

He remained held without bail following Wednesday’s arraignment.