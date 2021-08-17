The crime scene in Vista on April 13, 2019. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who shot and killed his wife in Vista was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in state prison.

Andrew Thomas Smith, 60, was convicted by a Vista jury last month of first-degree murder and a gun-use allegation in connection with the April 13, 2019, shooting death of Jean Moore Smith, 59.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded at about 6 p.m. that day to the couple’s home on Rancho Vista Road. Smith was arrested at the home, while Moore was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Smith called 911 to report the shooting and told a dispatcher, “She’s pushed me to the limit. I’m so sorry, but she did,” according to a 2019 San Diego Union-Tribune article, citing evidence from Smith’s preliminary hearing.