San Diego Harbor Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An adult man who jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The man jumped off the bridge at state Route 75 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday after other motorists pulled over and tried to stop him from jumping, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The San Diego Harbor Police found the man in the water and rendered aid until medics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived and pronounced him dead. The body was brought ashore and medics were awaiting officials from the county Medical Examiner’s Office to arrive.

The man’s name and age were not immediately released.

–City News Service