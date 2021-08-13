A San Diego lifeguard truck. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards will work with the San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program campers on a cliff rescue experience at Sunset Cliffs.

This opportunity will give the junior lifeguards a firsthand look at the skills involved in cliff rescues.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and held at Sunset Cliffs 1120-1196, Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego.

“The Junior Lifeguard Program is a meaningful and fun opportunity for young men and women,” said SDFD Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “Many of the participants return year after year and often become professional lifeguards. They have a great time with our lifeguards at the beach and learn so many valuable skills.”

During cliff rescue day, junior lifeguards learn basic knots required to create proper anchors, how to be lowered using the rope system, and how to operate a descending device. Throughout the program, junior guards also jump from the Ocean Beach Pier, operate kayaks, learn about lifeguard boats, and visit a variety of San Diego’s beautiful beaches.

Youth ages 7 to 17 have the opportunity to participate in the Junior Lifeguard Program and learn from professional lifeguards during two, four-week aquatic education sessions offered each summer.

Junior lifeguards learn how to enjoy the beach safely, basic first aid, CPR, water rescue techniques, and beach area familiarity. The skills they learn in this program stay with them throughout their lives.

Often, former junior lifeguards will become seasonal lifeguards and ultimately professional lifeguards with SDFD or other agencies. The Junior Lifeguard Program is funded by the city of San Diego with support from the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego.



PDF has a goal of teaching every child in San Diego how to swim. The organization provides scholarships for underserved youth who often don’t get to visit the beach.