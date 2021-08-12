A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police Thursday are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a pedestrian in the Ridgeview-Webster area.

A 51-year-old woman was pushing an empty wheelchair across the middle of the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday when a car that police believe to be a red sedan struck her and fled the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander’s log.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with a broken leg.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.