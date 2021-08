A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man walking alongside traffic on state Route 163 near Scripps Ranch was killed by a vehicle on Sunday evening.

The crash that happened on the southbound SR 163 near the transition road to Interstate 15 was reported at 8:32 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It appeared the man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 9:05 p.m. Some lanes on the 163 were shut down.