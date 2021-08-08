First responders attend to the missing scuba diver after he was pulled from the water. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man in his 70s appeared to have drowned in a scuba diving accident in Mission Bay Sunday.

San Diego lifeguards received a call around 9 a.m. about a person missing in the water in the area around Mission Point, OnScene.TV reported.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero told the service that a dive group was supposed to meet the man in the water, but couldn’t find him. Lifeguards started a search, while a helicopter and boats also patrolled the area.

One of the lifeguards with a snorkel spotted something, Romero said, and a first responder got into scuba gear for a closer look.

About 15 or 20 feet in the water, the lifeguard found the missing man and brought him to the surface. He had been underwater for close to two hours, Romero estimated.

Lifeguards did their “best job to give someone a fighting chance,” Romero told the station, giving the man CPR on the docks until paramedics arrived. They took over the attempts to revive him, but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.