A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Police Friday are searching for two men who carjacked a man at gunpoint at his Clairemont Mesa home.

The crime occurred around 11:37 p.m. Thursday night the 3900 block of Ardmore Drive, said San Diego Police Department watch commander Robert Heims.

The two suspects — described as in their early 20s and wearing dark hoodies and baggie jeans — were last seen driving the victim’s silver Nissan Rogue mini-SUV southbound on Ardmore Drive, Heims said.

The victim was uninjured, and robbery detectives are investigating.