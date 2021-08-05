San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Thursday released the causes of death of two inmates who died this year in San Diego-area jails.

Louis Ahyule Gomez, a rape suspect, was found unconscious in his cell at Vista Detention Facility on the morning of March 14, according to sheriff’s officials.

Medical staffers tried to revive Gomez, 43, before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

An autopsy determined that Gomez died of pneumonia brought on by COVID-19, according to the lieutenant.

In the second death, late on the afternoon of April 27, Jonathan Robert Whitlock, 35, collapsed in his unit at George F. Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa.

Paramedics took the arson suspect to an outside hospital. He died shortly after arrival.

Postmortem examinations determined that Whitlock succumbed to acute fentanyl intoxication, the lieutenant said. Examiners listed obesity as a contributing factor.

His death was ruled an accident.