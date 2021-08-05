Firefighters on scene at the Flicker Street blaze. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Flames burned through a Skyline apartment building Thursday, causing an estimated $200,000 worth of damages.

The non-injury blaze erupted shortly after 12:30 p.m. at a four-unit, two-story residential complex in the 600 block of Flicker Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames at the scene, east of Imperial Avenue and 69th Street.

It resulted in about $150,000 worth of structural damage, according to department public affairs officials.

The blaze also destroyed apartment contents valued at $50,000.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but OnScene.TV reported that officials regarded it as “very suspicious.” They called in the Metro Arson Strike Team to investigate.

