Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A suspect in a hit-and-run car crash that injured a National City police officer was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Santiago Ortegam, 27, turned himself in at National City Police Department headquarters at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Derek Aydelotte said.

Ortegam allegedly drove off after the white Honda Civic he was driving struck the uniformed lawman as he was getting into his parked department vehicle in the 700 block of National City Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of arm and leg injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home, the lieutenant said.

The Honda involved in the crime has been located and impounded as evidence, according to Aydelotte.

Ortegam was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.