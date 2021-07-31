Carlsbad police. Photo by Chris Stone

A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said Saturday.

The collision happened at 11:07 p.m. Friday at College Boulevard and Salk Way, according to Lt. Steve Thomas of the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers found a female pedestrian in the roadway who had been hit by a vehicle, the lieutenant said. Carlsbad Fire Department personnel took the victim to a hospital, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police investigators were gathering information about the collision and were looking for witnesses. They had no immediate description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the accident investigator, Cpl. Fant, at 760-473-8722.

–City News Service