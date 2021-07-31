Photo via Pixabay

A 43-year-old man was stabbed several times in front of a liquor store in the Corridor neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The stabbing happened at 10:46 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of University Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

During a confrontation, a suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times, Heims said. The suspect fled northbound on 39th Street.

He was described as a male, 5-foot-1-inch tall, 35-45 years old with a medium build, the officer said. He was wearing a cream-colored long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and a hat.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.

SDPD Mid City Division detectives were investigating.

