A 33-year-old man was shot and wounded in his elbow in the Shelltown neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Birch Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police found the victim in a yard off the alley, Heims said. The victim did not provide any information to police about what happened.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life- threatening, the officer said.

SDPD Southwestern Division detectives were investigating.

–City News Service