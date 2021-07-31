A 33-year-old man was shot and wounded in his elbow in the Shelltown neighborhood, police said Saturday.
The shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Birch Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
Police found the victim in a yard off the alley, Heims said. The victim did not provide any information to police about what happened.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life- threatening, the officer said.
SDPD Southwestern Division detectives were investigating.
–City News Service