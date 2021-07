The Tijuana river. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has lifted the water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.

This includes beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use following recent sewage impacts, the department said in a statement.

–City News Service