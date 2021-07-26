A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries Monday morning after falling off a cliff onto a beach in La Jolla, authorities said.

First responders were alerted shortly after 7 a.m. to the beach near the Martin Johnson House at 8840 Biological Grade, according to San Diego Fire- Rescue.

Lifeguards and fire-rescue personnel found the unidentified victim, said Monica Munoz, a San Diego Fire Department spokeswoman.

SDFD at first requested a helicopter, but then ended up transporting the patient themselves to a nearby Scripps Memorial Hospital, Munoz said.

Further information — including the victim’s gender and age, or severity of injuries — was not immediately available.

–City News Service