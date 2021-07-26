Carlsbad Village Station. Photo credit: Screen shot, OnScene TV

A man died Monday morning after an Amtrak Surfliner train struck him at the Carlsbad Village Station.

The train hit the unidentified victim just after 9:20 a.m. The individual died at the scene, according to a sheriff’s statement. Authorities also noted the train’s speed, about 84 mph and location, passing through the station.

Officials did not release the victim’s identity.

The North County Transit District sent buses to pick up train passengers affected by the collision, according to a social media post.