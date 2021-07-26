The view from the Martin Johnson House in La Jolla. Photo credit: Screen shot, scripps.ucsd.edu/, via YouTube

A man suffered injuries Monday after falling off a cliff onto a beach in La Jolla, authorities said.

First responders received notice shortly after 7 a.m. about the fall, on the beach near the Martin Johnson House at 8840 Biological Grade, at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Lifeguards and fire-rescue personnel found the injured man, only identified as being in his 40s, said Monica Munoz, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman.

SDFD at first requested a helicopter, but ended up transporting the patient by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital, Munoz said.

Officials did not outline the severity of the man’s injuries.