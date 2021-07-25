Police examine the victim’s scooter. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 52-year-old man riding a motorized scooter suffered serious injuries when he crashed in Mission Valley, authorities said Sunday.

The man was riding westbound in the 9900 block of San Diego Mission Road when he lost control about 9 p.m. Saturday and fell off the scooter, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to an Sharp Memorial Hospital to be treated for a brain bleed, lower skull fracture and a fracture to both orbitals and both cheek bones.

His injures were considered non-life threatening.