A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities Thursday were searching for two men who robbed a Del Mar liquor store clerk at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported about 9 p.m. Wednesday at Del Mar Liquor and Deli on Camino Del Mar near 12th Street, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Christopher Lawrence said.

The robbers — described as two men in their 20s — entered the store, then one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, Lawrence said.

The clerk complied and the pair fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash, the lieutenant said. No injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.