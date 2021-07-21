Fire gutted a garage at a home on Cotton Street in the ChollasView neighborhood July 21, destroying the structure, its contents and two cars parked outside. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A fire of unknown origin gutted a detached residential garage and damaged two vehicles in a Chollas View-area neighborhood Wednesday, causing an estimated $85,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 900 block of Cotton Street erupted shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It took crews about 15 minutes to subdue the blaze.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $60,000 to the structure, $10,000 to its contents and $15,000 to a pair of cars parked outside it, the city agency reported.