San Diego Superior Court in Vista. File photo

A 27-year-old woman who allegedly drove while under the influence and crashed her car off Interstate 15 in Bonsall, killing her 5-year- old daughter and critically injuring her two toddlers, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include murder.

Kapri Raven Coleman is accused in last Wednesday’s crash, in which the California Highway Patrol said her 2009 Hyundai Genesis veered off the freeway shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The sedan overturned and tumbled down an embankment, ejecting two of Coleman’s daughters, ages 5 and 3. The older girl died at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the surviving girl and her 1-year-old brother to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where they were admitted in critical condition, according to CHP public affairs Officer Juan Escobar.

Coleman was also hospitalized, then booked into county jail the following day.

Prosecutors say preliminary results from the hospital indicate she had a .16% blood-alcohol content — twice the legal driving limit in California — and tested positive for other drugs in her system.

Coleman remains in custody without bail.