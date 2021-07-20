A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a vehicle in Balboa Park, police said.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Pershing Drive near Florida Drive, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The bicyclist was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene, Lockwood said. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Lockwood said. No details about the driver or the involved vehicle were immediately available.

Police shut down both directions of Pershing Drive between 26th Street and Florida Drive for the crash investigation.

–City News Service