The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after deputies found a buried body at his property in Fallbrook, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Nicolas Burg, 29, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Friday night after San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives arrested him in Murrieta, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Burg lives in the 400 block of South Ridge Drive in Fallbrook, where the body was found Wednesday, the lieutenant said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Saturday and was attempting to identify the man, Seiver said. The preliminary cause of death was being withheld, but the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Services