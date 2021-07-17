A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One of three men wearing black hoodies stabbed a 52- year-old man Saturday morning as he was walked into Willie Henderson Park in San Diego’s Mountain View community, a police officer said.

The victim entered the park in the 1000 block of South 45th Street and was approached by the suspects about 1:25 a.m., Officer R. Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

“They just started to hit the victim,” Heims said. “During the attack, the victim was stabbed one time on the left side.”

Paramedics took the man — who had non-life-threatening injuries — to an area hospital, Heims said.

San Diego police urged anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service