Surveillance camera photos of the armed robbery suspect. Courtesy SDPD

Authorities reached out Thursday for help in identifying a man suspected of shooting a 31-year-old man in the leg during a robbery in the Hillcrest neighborhood nearly three weeks ago.

The robbery happened about 12:25 a.m. on June 25 in the 3700 block of Sixth Avenue, according to San Diego Police.

While the victim was talking on his cell phone, a man came up from behind him and demanded a small fanny pack he was carrying, police said. The victim refused and the suspect shot him in the leg, took the fanny pack and ran northbound on Sixth.

The thief may have also fled in a dark-colored vehicle similar to a Toyota Corolla.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a logo on the front, gray sweatpants, white socks and dark sandals.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect was urged to call SDPD at 619-692-4834 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Sevice