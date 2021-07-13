A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 26-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting her husband at their Lemon Grove home.

San Diego Sheriff‘s dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 6 p.m. Monday from a woman who reported that she had accidentally shot her husband at their home on Camino de las Palmas near Calle Norte, just west of state Route 125.

In the backyard of the home, deputies found 29-year-old Noah David Shepherd suffering from at least one gunshot wound, said Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Investigators arrested Shepherd’s wife — 26-year-old Gabriella Rose Shepherd — on suspicion of murder, and she was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, Seiver said.

She was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday, according to jail records.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Updated at 10:05 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021

City News Service contributed to this article.