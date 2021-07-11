Cal Fire trucks along the fire’s perimeter on Sunday morning. Courtesy Cal Fire

The second of two large fires burning in east San Diego County was reported 40% contained on Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out along Marron Valley Road south of the South Bay Rod and Gun Club in Dulzura around 6 p.m. Saturday as firefighters were already battling a 70-acre brush fire near Descanso.

An evacuation order was issued for all of Bee Canyon Road and lifted several hours later.

Cal Fire San Diego said the blaze was originally estimated at 70 acres, but updating mapping of the perimeter reduced that to 52 acres.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene Sunday mopping up and constructing a containment line.