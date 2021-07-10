San Diego police car.

A 58-year-old man suffered critical injuries Saturday after taking odd detours – perhaps due to a medical emergency – and crashing into a tree near a park.

San Diego police received reports of the crash, near Ashley Falls Park and the 4500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, at 2:39 p.m., Officer John Buttle said.

The motorist left the road he was on, drove up and down an embankment, then onto a center median before hitting the tree.

Officers performed CPR at the scene, then had him transported to a hospital, Buttle said.

Medical staff said he might have had a heart attack right before he hit the tree. They stabilized him at the hospital, but he remained in extremely critical condition.