A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police were searching for an armed man who robbed a Mira Mesa gas station early Friday morning.

The robbery happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Circle K on Camino Ruiz, south of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

A man walked in wearing a blue face mask, then showed the clerk a gun and demanded money, Heims said.

The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, the officer said.

The bandit was described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and gray and white shoes.