Firefighters outside the home in Chula Vista where two boys died following a blaze. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The father of two young boys killed in a May blaze that tore through a Chula Vista home is suing the property owners, claiming the residence was unsafe and improperly maintained.

The lawsuit stems from the May 6 fire that killed Gabriel Ezra Suro, 5, and Joshua Malachi Suro, 4 at a two-story house on Coralwood Court. The boys were sleeping in a converted utility room on the home’s first floor when the blaze ignited, according to the lawsuit.

The boys’ father, Jesus Suro, was also badly burned.

In his complaint filed Thursday in San Diego Superior Court against home owners Miroslav and Ann Sykora, Suro, who seeks unspecified damages, alleges the property had “numerous electrical deficiencies and lacked the required fire and life safety equipment.”

The Sykoras could not be reached for comment.

Officials have not released a suspected cause of the fire.

Suro alleges the home was out of compliance with building codes on various fronts, in regards to its building materials, electrical wiring and routes to enter and exit.

The home also allegedly lacked smoke detectors on the first floor. The smoke detectors that were in place were insufficiently placed, the suit alleges.