A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized and was expected to be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after he crashed his car in Fallbrook — killing a passenger and seriously injuring himself, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 4:55 a.m. Thursday on Alvarado Street near Palmas Norte, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said.

Mark Aaron Sorden of Fallbrook was driving a 1996 Cadillac Seville sedan eastbound on Alvarado Street when he lost control of the car and it veered to the right, traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, Escobar said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extricated Sorden and his passenger from the car, the officer said.

The passenger, a man whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Escobar said. Sorden was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Drugs were suspected to be a factor in the crash, Escobar said. Once medically cleared, Sorden was expected to be arrested on suspicion of DUI causing death