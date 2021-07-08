A North County Fire Protection District ambulance. Courtesy of the district

One person was killed and another critically injured in a solo-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday morning in Fallbrook.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:55 a.m. on East Alvarado Street near Palmas Norte, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle crashed and overturned, leaving two people trapped inside, the CHP reported.

Firefighters extricated both victims from the wreckage, according to the North County Fire Protection District. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.