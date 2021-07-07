San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A man who was stabbed by an unidentified assailant during an argument in a Teralta East-area neighborhood three weeks ago succumbed to his injuries this week, authorities reported Wednesday.

Aaron Holland, 34, died in a hospital on Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers found Holland mortally injured while responding to a reported assault in the area of Polk Avenue and 47th Street about 12:45 p.m. on June 15.

“Detectives have learned the victim … had been involved in some sort of verbal dispute with another (man),” Lt. Andra Brown said.

The assailant was gone by the time police arrived, the lieutenant said.