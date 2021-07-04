Evidence markers at the scene of the early Sunday shooting. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the back early Sunday in the Marina area, San Diego police said.

They received a report of shots fired at Island and First avenues at 2:50 a.m., said Officer Sarah Foster. According to OnSceneTV, they found the victim in a parking lot, as well as shell casings to bullets of several different calibers.

She described the injuries of the victim, believed to be a 20- to 30-year-old man, as life-threatening.

Central Division detectives investigated the shooting.