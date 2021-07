A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 46-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Sunday in the Teralta East area, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at Polk Avenue and 46th Street at 3:49 a.m., according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim received treatment at a local hospital, the officer said.

The SDPD’s Mid-City division investigated the incident.