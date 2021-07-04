A firefighting helicopter developed engine failure and safely made a precautionary landing on Saturday. Photo Courtesy OnScene.TV

A brush fire in Santa Ysabel that threatened homes and forced some residents on School House Canyon Road to evacuate had burned 173 acres and was 41% contained, fire officials said Sunday.

A motor home caught fire on state Route 79 north of state Route 78 at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and flames spread into the vegetation near the roadway, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the fire had scorched 173 acres and was 17% contained, but SR-79 was open to one-way traffic, Cal Fire officials said.

A firefighting helicopter developed engine failure and safely made a precautionary landing. All air tankers were released or put on hold. No structures were damaged.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helped residents evacuate nearby homes threatened by the blaze.